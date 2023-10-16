Fleury will patrol the blue paint on the road against Montreal on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury will make his 2023-24 season debut in his home province of Quebec. The 38-year-old netminder saw action in 46 games last season in which he went 24-16-4 with a 2.85 GAA, .908 save percentage and two shutouts. The Wild will likely ride the hot hand between Fleury and Filip Gustavsson, but it should shake out to a relatively even share of the workload with a slight edge going to the younger Gustavsson.