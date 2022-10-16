Fleury allowed four goals before being relieved Saturday as the Wild suffered a 7-6 loss to the Kings.

Fleury, who entered the start with a 7.12 goals-against average, only saw his mind-numbing number grow to 8.37 Saturday. The former Stanley Cup champion turned aside just 10 of 14 shots after yielding seven goals during his first start against the Rangers on Thursday. The 37-year-old netminder may be a future hall of famer, but it could be tough for fantasy managers to trust Fleury currently.