Fleury is suffering from an illness and is questionable to back up Filip Gustavsson on Thursday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

The Wild face Colorado at home and if Fleury is unable to dress, the team may need to utilize an EBUG due to injuries to both Jesper Wallstedt (undisclosed) and Dylan Ferguson (undisclosed) Fleury has won his last two games, including making all 15 saves in relief of Gustavsson on Tuesday in a 6-4 win over St. Louis. Overall, Fleury is 8-3-1 with a 2.67 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 13 appearances in 2024-25. Consider him day-to-day at this time.