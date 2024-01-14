Fleury was placed in the net on Saturday when starter Filip Gustavsson was pulled after allowing five goals against the Coyotes He allowed one goal in the 6-0 loss.

After playing seven of the last eight for the Wild, Fleury was finally given a night off - or so he thought. After Gustavsson allowed five goals early into the second period, Fleury came off the bench to take over in the net. He played solid for the remainder of the game, allowing only one goal on 15 shots, but he did not get the offensive support from his teammates. It will be hard to predict who will be the starter in net when Minnesota plays at home against the Islanders on Monday.