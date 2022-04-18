Foligno was placed in the league's COVID-19 protocols Monday.

Based on the NHL's five-day isolation period, Foligno should be expected to miss the Wild's next three games. In the meantime, the club recalled Mithcell Chaffee from the minors and may be forced to utilize him during those upcoming games if neither Tyson Jost (lower body) or Jordan Greenway (upper body) is cleared to play. For his part, Foligno has already set career highs in goals (22) and points (39) and should be a solid top-half fantasy target once cleared to play.