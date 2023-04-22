Foligno found the back of the net in a 5-1 victory over Dallas in Game 3 on Friday.

Foligno brought an end to a 12-game goal drought, during which he registered just an assist. He finished the regular season with seven goals and 21 points in 65 appearances. Foligno logged 17:37 of ice time Friday, which was up from 13:48 on Wednesday. His increased responsibilities might have been partially due to Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) exiting the game after logging only 19 seconds, which forced Minnesota to play almost the entire contest with just 11 forwards.