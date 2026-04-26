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Foligno scored a goal on two shots and doled out seven hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars in Game 4.

Foligno earned his first point of the series when he scored at 14:40 of the third period to tie the game at 2-2. The winger has filled a bottom-six role, earning a goal, four shots, 24 hits and four PIM across four playoff contests. Prior to this playoff run, he had collected 11 points over 34 postseason appearances across six separate years.

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