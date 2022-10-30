Foligno (upper body) will not play Sunday against the Blackhawks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Foligno will be further evaluated in Minnesota before the team provides an update on his return timeline. The veteran winger has three points through eight games this season. Tyson Jost will enter the lineup Sunday in Foligno's absence.
More News
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Earns helper on man advantage•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Delivers pair of helpers•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Good to go Monday•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Will try to play through injury•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Exits Friday's game•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Goal and assist in return to lineup•