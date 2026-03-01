Foligno (lower body) won't play Sunday against the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Foligno played in and finished the Wild's last game, Friday against the Mammoth, but won't be able to suit up Sunday. The 34-year-old has just 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 48 games on the season, but he also has 151 hits and 41 blocked shots. The timeline for his return is currently unknown. The Wild are next in action on Tuesday against the Lightning.