Bjugstad scored a power-play goal and added eight hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

Bjugstad picked up some of the slack with Mats Zuccarello (lower body) out of the lineup. The goal ended a seven-game drought for Bjugstad, who saw first-line usage Sunday after often being a fourth-liner for much of the campaign. The 29-year-old is up to 13 points, 78 shots on net, 93 hits and a minus-2 rating through 54 outings.