Sturm (back) participated in Tuesday's practice, but he will be kept off the ice for a few days to rest, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports

Sturm hasn't suffered a setback in his recovery, and the Wild will be cautious with him before Opening Night. As a result, he won't play in Tuesday's exhibition matchup against Winnipeg and will likely miss Friday's preseason finale versus Chicago. Still, it remains unclear if he will play in St. Louis on Oct. 9 when the regular season begins.