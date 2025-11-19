Hartman (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

By shifting Hartman to injured reserve, the Wild opened up a roster spot for Hunter Haight. In terms of replacing Hartman, it looks like Danila Yurov will get the first crack at the top-line role, though Joel Eriksson Ek should also be in the mix. Prior to getting hurt, Hartman was struggling offensively, as he was stuck in a seven-game goal drought during which he generated one assist and a mere five shots.