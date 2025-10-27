Hartman scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Hartman recorded his first multi-point performance since the season opener, when he had two goals in a 5-0 win over the Blues on Oct. 9. The veteran winger has racked up only five points through 10 outings this season, so he's not expected to have a lot of value in most formats, especially since he holds a bottom-six role in the lineup.