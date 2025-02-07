Hinostroza tallied a goal and took three shots on net in Thursday's 2-1 win over Carolina.

Hinostroza found the back of the net less than one minute into the third period in his debut with Minnesota. Between his time with the Wild and Nashville Predators, he has one goal, two assists, 14 shots on net and 13 hits across 14 appearances this season. With Kirill Kaprizov on IR (lower-body), Hinostroza is playing on Minnesota's third line. The right-winger doesn't have much value in fantasy for now but has the opportunity to take on a larger role in the superstar's absence.