Shortly after winning the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, and after he was presented with the ceremonial roses given to the race's winner, Authentic caused a stir near the Churchill Downs podium, knocking over his trainer, Bob Baffert, after something startled him. Baffert and Authentic were both reportedly okay after the incident.

It's not entirely clear what set off the winning horse. Authentic was trotting into a crowd that had gathered in the winner's area, then started to do a frantic spin which knocked Baffert to the ground, and shoved a few others. The horse's handlers were able to quickly get the horse under control, but not before he shook off most of his roses.

This is the second time that a Baffert-trained horse has had an issue with control while walking outside of the Churchill Downs track itself during the 146th Kentucky Derby. Earlier in the day, Baffert's second horse in the Kentucky Derby, Thousand Words, had to be scratched from the race after he reared onto his hind legs and fell hard on his back. The horse appeared to be okay but Baffert's assistant, Jimmy Barnes, suffered a broken hand while trying to calm the horse down.

Authentic's victory in the 146th Run for the Roses gives Baffert now six victories as a trainer in the Kentucky Derby. That ties him for the mark that Ben A. Jones set as the record in 1952.