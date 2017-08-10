2017 PGA Championship TV schedule, channel, live stream online, golf coverage
What channel is the PGA Championship on? Find out when and how to watch live from Quail Hollow
Mixing the tremendous of the Quail Hollow Club with the importance of the fourth and final major of the 2017 golf season, you are going to want to watch every minute of action from the 2017 PGA Championship this week in Charlotte, North Carolina. Exciting action will be aplenty Thursday through Sunday, and you can catch it all both on your television and streaming live online.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch as much golf as possible. Weather may dictate some changes to the start times below, and tee times have not yet been released for the weekend.
If you don't want to be glued to the screen, be sure to check back with CBS Sports as we are featuring a live blog covering every angle and highlight of the PGA Championship leaderboard during all four days.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
2017 PGA Championship TV schedule
Round 1 -- Thursday
Live stream: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
Live TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on TNT
On the Range: 11 a.m. on CBS Sports Network
Clubhouse report: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Round 2 -- Friday
Live stream: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
Live TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on TNT
On the Range: 11 a.m. on CBS Sports Network
Clubhouse report: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Round 3 -- Saturday
Live early TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT
Early TV simulcast online: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com
Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast online: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and CBS All Access
Clubhouse report: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Round 3 encore: 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Round 4 -- Sunday
Live early TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT
Early TV simulcast online: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com
Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast online: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and CBS All Access
Clubhouse report: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Round 4 encore: 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
CBS Sports Network is available with all major cable, satellite and telco providers nationwide. For distributors with national channel lineups please find CBS Sports Network as follows: DirecTV - 221, Dish Network - 158, Verizon FiOS - 94, AT&T U-Verse - 643. For all other providers, please go to www.cbssportsnetwork.com to use the channel finder or check your local listings. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App using your cable login. CBS Sports Network is also available with OTT providers Hulu and You Tube TV with additional distributors launching soon.
-
Rory McIlroy PGA Championship favorite
The two-time Quail Hollow winner is tabbed by Vegas to win his 5th major
-
2017 PGA Championship picks, predictions
Will Rory McIlroy or Jordan Spieth get the job done at Quail Hollow this week?
-
PGA Championship: Round 1 tee times
Check out all the tee times and pairings for Round 1 of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail...
-
Spieth-Rory would be showdown for ages
The two best golfers on the planet could lock horns in an all-timer at the 2017 PGA Champi...
-
PGA Championship 2017 odds and picks
SportsLine simulated the 2017 PGA Championship 10,000 times and came up with some surprising...
-
Seven bold predictions for the 2017 PGA
A winner, a player who will miss the cut and what will become of Jordan Spieth's Slam?
Add a Comment