2017 Tour Championship leaderboard: Schauffele wins, Thomas takes FedEx Cup

A grand total of $34 million -- purses and bonus money -- was handed out on Sunday afternoon as the 2017 Tour Championship wrapped up and with it the 2017 FedEx Cup.

Justin Thomas finished second at East Lake but did just enough to take home the No. 1 spot in the FedEx Cup standings, earning a $10 million check to go along with the five victories and first career major he captured earlier in his amazing 2016-17 PGA Tour season.

It was 23-year-old American Xander Schauffele who topped the leaderboard after shooting four rounds under 70 on the tournament including a 65 on Moving Day. Thomas actually bested Schauffele 66-68 on Sunday, but Schauffle entered the final five holes with a one-stroke lead and maintained it as they matched one another shot for shot down the stretch of the final round. In doing so, he became the first rookie to win the Tour Championship.

Schauffele netted $1.58 million for winning the Tour Championship, while Thomas added $945,000 for his second-place finish. Russell Henley and Kevin Kisner finished T3, each two shots back of the leader, while Paul Casey (5th), Brooks Koepka (6th), Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm (T7) rounded out the top of the leaderboard.

