2018 Farmers Insurance Open odds, picks: Projected Tiger Woods finish from advanced computer model

The PGA Tour is heading to Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California, this week for the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open. Jon Rahm is the Vegas favorite at 8/1, followed closely by Rickie Fowler at 12/1.

Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Jon Rahm's victory at the CareerBuilder Challenge and had two players in its projected top four finish sixth or better.

Now that the field for the Farmers Insurance Open is locked, the results were surprising.

Tiger Woods (22/1), a 14-time major champion, will make his 2018 PGA Tour debut this week. Woods last played tournament golf at the 2017 Hero World Challenge, where he finished T9 in the star-studded 18-player field. However, SportsLine says that Woods will struggle mightily at Torrey Pines, a place where he has earned eight PGA Tour victories, including the 2008 U.S. Open. SportsLine is projecting him to finish 47th.

One huge surprise the model is calling for: Alex Noren, a 70/1 longshot, is set to make a serious run at the title. He's a target for anybody looking for a huge payday.

Another curveball: Brandt Snedeker, a two-time winner of the Farmers Insurance Open, doesn't even sniff the top 20. He's somebody to steer clear of this week.

Also, three additional players with odds longer than 35/1 are positioning themselves to make a serious run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open this year? And what long shots stun the golfing world? The updated odds below:

Jon Rahm 8/1

Rickie Fowler 12/1

Hideki Matsuyama 16/1

Justin Rose 16/1

Jason Day 22/1

Marc Leishman 22/1

Tiger Woods 22/1

Brian Harman 28/1

Brandt Snedeker 33/1

Tony Finau 33/1

Cameron Smith 40/1

Charles Howell III 40/1

Patrick Cantlay 35/1

Ollie Schniederjans 45/1

Phil Mickelson 45/1

Bud Cauley 35/1

Gary Woodland 50/1

Patrick Reed 50/1

Shane Lowry 50/1

Jhonattan Vegas 55/1