2018 Masters odds, Sunday picks: Tiger Woods projection from same model that called three golf majors

The leaderboard for the first major of the season is loaded with talent heading into Sunday's final round at Augusta National. Patrick Reed, who holds a three-shot lead entering Sunday, is the Vegas favorite at 13/10, followed closely by Rory McIlroy at 9/5.

Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling career-defining wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. It was also all over Spieth at the British Open from the start and called the 24-year-old's third major victory. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that three rounds of the 2018 Masters have been played, SportsLine simulated the final round 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One stunner the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, a four-time Masters champion, climbs the leaderboard and finishes inside the Top 25.

Woods, who's currently tied for 40th, shot an even-par 72 in Round 3 of the 2018 Masters. Woods hit 12 of 18 greens Saturday but had trouble scoring on the Par-5s. He finished his round with just one birdie on a par-5 (No. 8) and made bogeys on two of them (No. 2 and 15).

Woods will be looking to shoot under par on Sunday for the first time at Augusta National since the third round in 2015.

Another surprise: Jon Rahm, who matched the low round of the Masters with a 7-under 65 on Saturday, doesn't sniff the Top 5.

Also, the model says an astronomical long shot makes a late surge and contends for the green jacket. Anyone who bets on this underdog could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Masters? And which astronomical long shot makes a run at the title? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Masters projected leaderboard from the model that nailed three majors heading into the weekend last year and find out.

Patrick Reed 13/10

Rory McIlroy 9/5

Rickie Fowler 15/2

Jon Rahm 15/1

Henrik Stenson 30/1

Bubba Watson 40/1

Tommy Fleetwood 50/1

Jordan Spieth 50/1

Justin Thomas 60/1

Marc Leishman 90/1

Dustin Johnson 150/1

Justin Rose 200/1