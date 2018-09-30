2018 Ryder Cup live stream, streaming options, TV schedule, watch online free, tee times, coverage
Find out when and how to watch the final round of Ryder Cup action on Sunday
After the United States teased with an early lead during the first day of the 2018 Ryder Cup, Europe answered back emphatically by scoring eight straight points to take a four-point lead on the Americans. Now with two days in the books, the Europeans have maintained that advantage and carry a 10-6 lead into Sunday's singles matches at Le Golf National in Paris.
Whether the Americans will ultimately be able to pull off back-to-back titles remains a long shot at this point. What is looking more likely is that the Europeans will get back in the win column and take ownership of the trophy on their home soil. Either way, we are certainly in for a treat as we try to find out the answers on Sunday
Here's a look at the complete schedule of events, including TV times and live streaming options, so you can watch all the action live on Sunday. Head on over here for a full list of pairings and tee times for the 2018 Ryder Cup.
All times Eastern
Day 3 -- Sunday, Sept. 30
Singles: 6 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC
Live stream online: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com
Trophy presentation / closing ceremony: Live on RyderCup.com
Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com
-
2018 Ryder Cup schedule, stream, format
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup during the final day of action
-
2018 Ryder Cup: Round 3 live coverage
Live updates, scores, results, highlights and standings from Day 3 of the 2018 Ryder Cup in...
-
Ryder Cup Day 3 pairings, tee times
There are some monster singles matches that will be played on Sunday in Paris
-
Eight takeaways from the Ryder Cup
There are still 12 points to be had at Le Golf National, and Sunday could be a great one
-
2018 Ryder Cup: Europe still leads
Europe extended its scoring streak to eight before splitting the afternoon with the United...
-
2018 Ryder Cup Saturday pairings
The first session on Saturday in Paris includes some tasty matchups as we get going at Le Golf...