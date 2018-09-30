2018 Ryder Cup live stream, streaming options, TV schedule, watch online free, tee times, coverage

After the United States teased with an early lead during the first day of the 2018 Ryder Cup, Europe answered back emphatically by scoring eight straight points to take a four-point lead on the Americans. Now with two days in the books, the Europeans have maintained that advantage and carry a 10-6 lead into Sunday's singles matches at Le Golf National in Paris.

Whether the Americans will ultimately be able to pull off back-to-back titles remains a long shot at this point. What is looking more likely is that the Europeans will get back in the win column and take ownership of the trophy on their home soil. Either way, we are certainly in for a treat as we try to find out the answers on Sunday

Here's a look at the complete schedule of events, including TV times and live streaming options, so you can watch all the action live on Sunday.

All times Eastern

Day 3 -- Sunday, Sept. 30

Singles: 6 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com

Trophy presentation / closing ceremony: Live on RyderCup.com

Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com