2018 U.S. Open TV schedule, coverage, live stream, watch online, channel, golf times
The 118th edition of the U.S. Open wraps up on Sunday, so here's how you can watch it live
A difficult third round of the 2018 U.S. Open through competitors and fans into a frenzy. Dustin Johnson lost his substantial lead, and no one is under par entering Round 4. With the field clearly shaken, the USGA promised that Sunday's course would be more forgiving ... but we've seen how such promises have played out in the past.
Some of the biggest names in golf have already missed the U.S. Open cut, but the rest -- including the likes of Johnson, defending champion Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose (among others) -- will suit up once again Sunday in hopes of claiming this nation's championship. (Check out the Round 4 tee times right here.)
Bringing home the U.S. Open trophy is a dream for many, but the ability to watch golf played at this level is an incredible treat for fans each year, particularly as Round 4 falls on Father's Day.
As such, we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the U.S. Open for one more round. Here's how you can watch as much U.S. Open as possible on Sunday. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage.
All times Eastern
Round 4 -- Sunday, June 17
Round 4 start time: 8:21 a.m.
TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fox, 4-7 p.m. on Fox Deportes
TV simulcast live stream: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
Live streams: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on USOpen.com
