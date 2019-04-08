2019 Masters odds: Surprising picks from model that predicted Patrick Reed's victory

Augusta National boasts one of the most pristine courses in all of golf. From the par-3 Golden Bell to the par-5, 575-yard Pink Dogwood, Augusta presents plenty of challenges. Past champions and qualifiers will descend upon Augusta for a 'tradition unlike any other' on Thursday for the start of the 2019 Masters. The field includes Corey Conners (250-1), who punched his ticket on Sunday with a win in the Valero Texas Open. The Canadian will contend with stars like Tiger Woods, who won last year's Tour Championship by two strokes and finished in the top 30 in every event he's played so far this season. The 14-time major winner is going off at 14-1 in the latest 2019 Masters odds. However, Rory McIlroy is the Masters 2019 favorite at 7-1, fresh off his win at the Players Championship, while World No. 2 Dustin Johnson is right behind him at 10-1 after taking down the WGC-Mexico Championship. Before you make your PGA Tour predictions for Augusta, you'll want to see the 2019 Masters picks and predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking win last year at the Masters. It also called Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on eventual winner McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the field for the Masters 2019 is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Phil Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion with a strong history at Augusta, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Mickelson has been dominant at the Masters. He's won three green jackets, while his 71.3 scoring average at Augusta ranks just behind Tiger Woods' 70.9 for second-best ever. The 48-year-old lefty also has the second-most number of rounds in the 60s at Augusta National with 30, and only the legendary Jack Nicklaus has more.

Mickelson has gotten off to a blistering start in 2019, winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and finishing second at the Desert Classic. However, he's struggled mightily since finishing on top of the leaderboard at Pebble Beach. In fact, he's missed the cut in two of his last three PGA Tour starts and has failed to finish in the top 30 in five consecutive events. He also hasn't been better than 20th at the Masters since 2015 and has failed to make the cut twice in the last five years. Despite his strong history, Mickelson is a golfer you want to completely avoid at the Masters 2019.

Another surprise: Brooks Koepka, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Koepka has won the U.S. Open the last two years and also emerged victorious at the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive. Those two tournaments gave him three major wins in 14 months, quickly establishing him as one of golf's superstars.

The 28-year-old won the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges early in the 2018-19 season and also had a second-place finish at the Honda Classic. Koepka tied for 11th at the 2017 Masters and missed last year's event while rehabbing from wrist surgery. He's made the cut and finished 33rd or better all three times he's played Augusta National. His history in golf's majors is why he's a strong threat to rise up the 2019 Masters leaderboard in a hurry. Plus, Koepka owns an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 4 and is seventh in money at almost $2.7 million.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 Masters, and which long shots stun the golfing world?

2019 Masters odds

Rory McIlroy 7-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Xander Schauffele 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Patrick Cantlay 60-1

Kevin Kisner 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Cameron Smith 80-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Charles Howell III 100-1