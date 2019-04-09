2019 Masters odds: Surprising picks from proven model that predicted Patrick Reed's victory

A total of 87 players will compete at Augusta National Golf Club as the first major of the PGA Tour season gets underway on Thursday. The 2019 Masters marks the 83rd edition of this illustrious golf tournament and it's shaping up to be an action-packed four rounds, with golf's elite dueling it out for the coveted green jacket. The 2019 Masters tee times were announced on Tuesday, and golfers like Shane Lowry, Fred Couples, and Brandt Snedeker will be among the first to challenge the par-4, 445-yard first hole, dubbed "Tea Olive." Rory McIlory, who's finished in the top 10 in his last five starts at Augusta National, enters the Masters 2019 as the favorite at 7-1. Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson, who'e earned a top 10 finish in his last three starts at the Masters, is close behind at 10-1 in the current 2019 Masters odds. Four-time champion Tiger Woods is making his 22nd start at the Masters and is also among the Vegas favorites at 14-1. With so many big names expected to be fighting for position atop the leaderboard, see the top 2019 Masters picks and PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking win last year at the Masters. It also called Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on eventual winner McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the field for the Masters 2019 is set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Phil Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion with a strong history at Augusta, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Mickelson has been dominant at the Masters. He's won three green jackets, while his 71.3 scoring average at Augusta ranks just behind Tiger Woods' 70.9 for second-best ever. The 48-year-old lefty also has the second-most number of rounds in the 60s at Augusta National with 30, and only the legendary Jack Nicklaus has more.

Mickelson has gotten off to a blistering start in 2019, winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and finishing second at the Desert Classic. However, he's struggled mightily since finishing on top of the leaderboard at Pebble Beach. In fact, he's missed the cut in two of his last three PGA Tour starts and has failed to finish in the top 30 in five consecutive events. He also hasn't been better than 20th at the Masters since 2015 and has failed to make the cut twice in the last five years. Despite his strong history, Mickelson is a golfer you want to completely avoid at the Masters 2019.

Another surprise: Brooks Koepka, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Koepka missed last year's Masters with a wrist injury, but a victory this week at Augusta National would give him three wins in his last four starts in majors. He's the reigning back-to-back U.S. Open champion and also finished on top of the leaderboard at the 2018 PGA Championship. A victory at Augusta would mean the 28-year-old would pass Spieth and tie McIlroy on the career major list with four championships.

Koepka's game suits Augusta National extremely well. His length and prolific ball-striking ability allows him to attack par-5 holes on a regular basis. That's helped Koepka rank seventh on the PGA Tour in holes per eagle at 78.0, which means he can climb the 2019 Masters leaderboard in a hurry. Plus, he owns an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 4 and is 11th in the FedEx Cup standings. The model says he provides plenty of value on the 2019 Masters odds board.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 Masters, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 Masters odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Masters leaderboard from the model that nailed Patrick Reed's victory last year.

2019 Masters odds

Rory McIlroy 7-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Xander Schauffele 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Patrick Cantlay 60-1

Kevin Kisner 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Cameron Smith 80-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Charles Howell III 100-1