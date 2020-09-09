It's hard to believe the time has already come for another season, but it's here. The 2020-21 PGA Tour campaign starts on Thursday at Silverado Country Club with the Safeway Open. With a later start on the West Coast, it will be cocktail golf in wine country as several players prepare for next week's U.S. Open.

Among them will be Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Jordan Spieth as each tries to right the ship a bit after a year in which none of them experienced the kind of success they're used to. Spieth, in particular, is fascinating. He failed to make it to the last two events of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and badly needs to get on a hot run to jump back into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Mickelson and Si Woo Kim are the favorites here, and I am officially intrigued by how both perform. I'm also intrigued to see how this year's edition plays out as we often get an up-and-coming potential star win this tournament. Past champs include Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Tway and Cameron Champ. There are plenty of players who could fit that mold as this season's first event gets underway in Napa.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Featured groups: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 4-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 6-9 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 4-9 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio