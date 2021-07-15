The final major of the 2021 golf season is off and running with the Open Championship being played for the first time in two years. The beauty of Summer surrounds Sandwich, England, as the 149th edition of the Open returns to Royal St. George's for the first time in a decade.

Though there have been some withdrawls due to COVID-19 protocols, this year's affair was set with a loaded field featuring most of the best golfers in the world at an absolutely picturesque course. Shane Lowry enters as the long-reigning defending champion, but he's not among the top contenders this year.

2021 U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm entered as the favorite at 7-1, according to William Hill Sportsbook, as he looks to become just the fifth golfer in history to win both Opens back-to-back. Dustin Johnson is looking for a measure of revenge after falling short here in 2011, while Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and a number of others are aiming to get back on track by capturing the final major of the year.

Spieth and Louis Oosthuizen, who has put forward tremendous performances at majors this year, are both out in front through Round 1, though Johnson and Brooks Koepka (among others) are not far behind with every golfer now on the course for their first 18 holes.

While attending the Open Championship can be a ton of fun, simply being able to watch golf on the game's grandest stages is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Open all week long.

Enough talking about it. Keep on reading for how you can watch as much of The Open as possible throughout the week and check out the Round 2 tee times. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout the fourth major of the yea.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, July 16

Round 2 start time: 1:30 a.m. [Open tee times]

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Peacock

Early Round 2 coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Holes (14-16) -- 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 3 -- Saturday, July 17

Round 3 start time: TBA

Open live stream: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featured Holes (14-16) -- 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TV coverage: 5-7 a.m. on Golf Channel, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 18

Round 4 start time: TBA

Open live stream: 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured Holes (14-16) -- 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on Golf Channel, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)