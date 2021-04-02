The PGA Tour event the week before the Masters is no longer a facsimile for Augusta National like the Houston Open used to be, but there are still plenty of players looking to lock in their form and several others just trying to survive and advance this week's Texas Open to get to next week's first major.

One of those who needs a win to get in next week is Rickie Fowler. He'll be heavily featured this week at TPC San Antonio alongside former Ryder Cup teammates Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau. Young stud Scottie Scheffler and older former stars Phil Mickelson, Zach Johnson and Henrik Stenson round out the list of bigger names that will be in attendance at TPC San Antonio this week.

After the first round action, Spieth is certainly making his presence felt as he finds himself in contention after birdieing three of the first five holes on Thursday. Camilo Villegas concluded the first day atop the leaderboard after shooting an 8-under 64, but certainly all eyes will be on whether Spieth could keep climbing as the Masters looms ahead.

Here's how you can follow throughout the week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 2 -- Friday



Round starts: 8:15 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live simulcast: 4-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday



Round starts: 8:15 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday



Round starts: 8:15 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio