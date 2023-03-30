The first major of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season will take place from April 6-9 when the 2023 Masters is held at Augusta National Golf Club. It's one of the most iconic courses in all of golf, but even Augusta National has made adjustments, as the famed 13th hole has been lengthened to provide more of a challenge to players. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler noted that it will be harder to cut the corner with a hook at the Masters 2023 because of the added distance.

Scheffler is coming off a fourth-place finish in the WGC Match Play event and the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking is 8-1 in the 2023 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Jon Rahm is the 15-2 favorite while Rory McIlroy is at 17-2. Tiger Woods has declared his intention to play all four majors this year and he's a 55-1 longshot in this year's Masters odds 2023.

Top 2023 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2023 Masters: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the top favorites, struggles mightily at Augusta National and doesn't even crack the top 12. He continues to be one of the most inconsistent golfers on the PGA Tour, missing the cut as many times in 2023 as he has finished in the top five (twice). Spieth has been struggling off the tee, ranked No. 135 in total driving and No. 170 in driving accuracy.

Augusta National always rewards accuracy in all aspects of the game, so Spieth is trending in the wrong direction. He is outside the top 100 in scrambling from the rough, failing to recover from his inaccurate driving. None of those stats suggest that Spieth is going to contend at the Masters 2023, especially after he missed the cut for the first time in his career last year.

The model has also revealed where Tiger will finish at the 2023 Masters. Woods played his first PGA Tour even in over two years when he laced up his golf shoes for the 2023 Genesis Invitational, an event his charitable foundation hosts. Now enjoying elevated event status that draws the best players in the world, Woods managed to make the cut against a loaded field. His ball-striking looked up to snuff all week long, but his putter inevitably let him down.

How to make 2023 Masters picks

2023 Masters odds, field

Jon Rahm 15-2

Scottie Scheffler 8-1

Rory McIlroy 17-2

Cameron Smith 12-1

Jordan Spieth 15-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Will Zalatoris 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Max Homa 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 25-1

Tom Kim 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Brooks Koepka 35-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 45-1

Tyrrell Hatton 55-1

Corey Conners 55-1

Bryson DeChambeau 55-1

Tiger Woods 55-1

Aaron Wise 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 75-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Sahith Theegala 80-1

Billy Horschel 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Mito Pereira 90-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Seamus Power 125-1

K H Lee 125-1

Keegan Bradley 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Ryan Fox 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 150-1

Jason Kokrak 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Harold Varner 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 175-1

Adam Meronk 175-1

Kevin Kisner 175-1

Phil Mickelson 200-1

Danny Willett 200-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Zach Johnson 300-1

Adam Svensson 300-1

JT Poston 300-1

Fred Couples 1000-1

Bernhard Langer 1000-1

Vijay Singh 1500-1

Mike Weir 1500-1

Larry Mize 2500-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 2500-1

Sandy Lyle 5000-1