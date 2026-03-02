2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, picks: Surprising predictions from model that's called 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026 10,000 times and revealed its surprising PGA picks for Bay Hill this week
The PGA Florida Swing continues on Thursday with the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge. The Signature Event status for this tournament brings virtually all of the PGA's top players back after most sat out last week's Cognizant Classic. The top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are all in the field, and it's Scottie Scheffler who is atop the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds board at FanDuel Sportsbook.
He's the +340 favorite (risk $100 to win $340), followed by Rory McIlroy at +1000. Tommy Fleetwood (+1900), Matt Fitzpatrick (+2500) and Xander Schauffele (+2500) are among the other 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational favorites. Before locking in any 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, entering any Arnold Palmer Invitational one and done contests, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the API 2026: Schauffele, tied as the fourth favorite this week and a two-time major winner, barely cracks the top 10 of the projected leaderboard. He's a golfer to fade at the API. The 32-year-old finished T7 at the Genesis Invitational last time out, but otherwise has finished T19 or worse in every other tournament this year. He's never finished in the top 20 of this tournament, and he finished T40 after barely making the cut at this event last year. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is extremely high on Si Woo Kim as a +3300 longshot, saying he's a top-five contender despite his longer odd. Kim has cooled a bit in his past two events, but he opened the season with four straight finishes of T11 or better, including a T2 at the Farmer Insurance Open and a T3 at the WM Phoenix Open. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks
2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, favorites
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +340
Rory McIlroy +1000
Tommy Fleetwood +1900
Matt Fitzpatrick +2500
Xander Schauffele +2500
Russell Henley +2700
Collin Morikawa +2700
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Si Woo Kim +3300
Robert MacIntyre +3300
Patrick Cantlay +3300
Cameron Young +3300
Harris English +3500
Ben Griffin +4000
Rickie Fowler +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Chris Gotterup +4000
Kurt Kitayama +4000
Ludvig Åberg +4000
Jake Knapp +4000
Viktor Hovland +4000
Justin Rose +4500
Maverick McNealy +4500
Adam Scott +4500
Shane Lowry +4500
Jason Day +5000
Min Woo Lee +5000
Justin Thomas +5500
Jordan Spieth +5500
Keegan Bradley +5500
Pierceson Coody +5500
Jacob Bridgeman +6000
Akshay Bhatia +6000
Sepp Straka +6000
Alex Noren +6000
J.J. Spaun +6000
Nicolai Højgaard +7000
Nico Echavarria +7000
Ryan Gerard +7000
Nick Taylor +7000
Harry Hall +7000
Michael Thorbjornsen +7500
Corey Conners +7500
Max Greyserman +8000
Taylor Pendrith +8000
Ryan Fox +8000
Samuel Stevens +8000
Sahith Theegala +10000
J.T. Poston +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Matt McCarty +10000
Daniel Berger +10000
Sungjae Im +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000