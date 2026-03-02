The PGA Florida Swing continues on Thursday with the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge. The Signature Event status for this tournament brings virtually all of the PGA's top players back after most sat out last week's Cognizant Classic. The top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are all in the field, and it's Scottie Scheffler who is atop the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds board at FanDuel Sportsbook.

He's the +340 favorite (risk $100 to win $340), followed by Rory McIlroy at +1000. Tommy Fleetwood (+1900), Matt Fitzpatrick (+2500) and Xander Schauffele (+2500) are among the other 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational favorites.

SportsLine's proprietary model simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.

The model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the API 2026: Schauffele, tied as the fourth favorite this week and a two-time major winner, barely cracks the top 10 of the projected leaderboard. He's a golfer to fade at the API. The 32-year-old finished T7 at the Genesis Invitational last time out, but otherwise has finished T19 or worse in every other tournament this year. He's never finished in the top 20 of this tournament, and he finished T40 after barely making the cut at this event last year. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is extremely high on Si Woo Kim as a +3300 longshot, saying he's a top-five contender despite his longer odd. Kim has cooled a bit in his past two events, but he opened the season with four straight finishes of T11 or better, including a T2 at the Farmer Insurance Open and a T3 at the WM Phoenix Open. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks

The model is also targeting three other longshots with odds of +3000 or higher as top-10 contenders.

Who will win the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world?

2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, favorites

2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, best bets and predictions

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +340

Rory McIlroy +1000

Tommy Fleetwood +1900

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Xander Schauffele +2500

Russell Henley +2700

Collin Morikawa +2700

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Si Woo Kim +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Patrick Cantlay +3300

Cameron Young +3300

Harris English +3500

Ben Griffin +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Chris Gotterup +4000

Kurt Kitayama +4000

Ludvig Åberg +4000

Jake Knapp +4000

Viktor Hovland +4000

Justin Rose +4500

Maverick McNealy +4500

Adam Scott +4500

Shane Lowry +4500

Jason Day +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Justin Thomas +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Pierceson Coody +5500

Jacob Bridgeman +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Sepp Straka +6000

Alex Noren +6000

J.J. Spaun +6000

Nicolai Højgaard +7000

Nico Echavarria +7000

Ryan Gerard +7000

Nick Taylor +7000

Harry Hall +7000

Michael Thorbjornsen +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Max Greyserman +8000

Taylor Pendrith +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Samuel Stevens +8000

Sahith Theegala +10000

J.T. Poston +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Matt McCarty +10000

Daniel Berger +10000

Sungjae Im +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000