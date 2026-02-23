The PGA Florida Swing gets underway on Thursday with the 2026 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches at the PGA National Champion Course. Coming off two Signature Events, the Cognizant Classic field is missing some of the top names on tour, but it does feature past major winners like Adam Scott, Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka, who is playing in his third event since rejoining the PGA this season.

The latest 2026 Cognizant Classic odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Lowry as the +1600 favorite, followed by Scott and Ryan Gerard at +1900. Koepka is +3000 after missing the cut in his last prior event, the WM Phoenix Open. Before locking in any 2026 Cognizant Classic picks, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Cognizant Classic field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

2026 Cognizant Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Cognizant Classic 2026: Lowry, the favorite this week and the 2019 Open Championship winner, doesn't even crack the top 3. He's a golfer to fade this week. Lowry hasn't won an individual event on the PGA Tour since that major championship, though he did team up with Rory McIlroy to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2024. Lowry finished T8 at Pebble Beach earlier this month, but that marked his first top-10 finish since May of 2025. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is extremely high on Daniel Berger as a +3300 longshot, saying he's a top-six contender despite not being in the top 10 on the odds board. Berger struggled in his past two events, though he does have a pair of top-20 finishes this season -- one at the Sony Open and another at the WM Phoenix Open. He has three top-five finishes at this event, which used to be known as the Honda Classic, including one in 2022. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Cognizant Classic picks

The model is also targeting four other longshots with odds of +3000 or higher as top-10 contenders.

Who will win the 2026 Cognizant Classic, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world?

2026 Cognizant Classic odds, favorites

2026 Cognizant Classic odds, favorites

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

