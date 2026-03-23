A two-week stop in Texas leads into the Masters, and up first is the 2026 Houston Open beginning on Thursday at Memorial Park Golf Course. Texas native Scottie Scheffler is in the 2026 Houston Open field, and he's a substantial favorite in the 2026 Houston Open odds this week at +310. No other golfer is lower than +2200. Other Houston Open contenders include defending champion Min Woo Lee (+2200), Chris Gotterup (+2200), Sam Burns (+2500), Jake Knapp (+2700) and Brooks Koepka (+2700), who has just one top-10 finish this season in five tournaments since returning to the PGA.

Should you lay the pricy number on Scheffler this week, or is there better value on one of the many longshots in the field? Before locking in any 2026 Houston Open picks, entering any Houston Open one and done contests, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

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Now that the 2026 Houston Open field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or Houston Open DFS lineups.

2026 Houston Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Houston Open 2026: Min Woo Lee, the defending champion and the second favorite, is not in the projected top five. He's a golfer to fade this week. The 27-year-old Australian has had a strong season, but his last outing at The Players Championship was more of a struggle. He shot 70 or higher in each round, including a fourth-round 74 as he finished T32. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model says Nicolai Hojgaard is a top-three favorite this week despite hit long odds at +4000. He had a tough weekend at the Valspar Championship last week, but hasn't finished worst than T27 at any other event this season. That includes a T3 at the WM Phoenix Open and a T6 at the Cognizant Classic. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Houston Open picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers going off at +4000 or higher to make a strong run, including a massive +6000 longshot. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Houston Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Houston Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Houston Open odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Houston Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +310

Min Woo Lee +2200

Chris Gotterup +2200

Sam Burns +2500

Jake Knapp +2700

Brooks Koepka +2700

Rickie Fowler +3000

Kurt Kitayama +3000

Harris English +3500

Ben Griffin +3500

Marco Penge +3500

Harry Hall +3500

Adam Scott +4000

Nicolai Højgaard +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Michael Thorbjornsen +4000

Ryan Gerard +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

Jason Day +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5500

Rasmus Højgaard +5500

Samuel Stevens +5500

Sungjae Im +6000

Pierceson Coody +6000

Alex Smalley +6500

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Aaron Rai +7000

Patrick Rodgers +7000

Will Zalatoris +7000

Davis Thompson +7000

Ryan Fox +8000

Ricky Castillo +8000

Max Greyserman +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Tony Finau +8000