2026 ISCO Championship odds, picks: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

With the top PGA players in Europe for the next couple weeks, the PGA has an alternate event unfolding this week as the 2026 ISCO Championship gets underway at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Ky. PGA rookie Jackson Koivun, who missed the cut in his pro debut last week at the John Deere Classic, is the favorite this week, going off at +1500 in the latest 2026 ISCO Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Other favorites this week include Max Homa (+1600), Davis Thompson (+2000) and Christian Bezuidenhout (+2500). Before locking in any 2026 ISCO Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 ISCO Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Paramount+ Premium is now included with every SportsLine membership! Watch the NFL on CBS, UFC, select PGA events, Champions League and more than 40,000 episodes and movies. Join right here to get both for one low price.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 ISCO Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.
2026 ISCO Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the ISCO Championship 2026: Homa, the second favorite at +1600, doesn't even crack the top 10. Homa comes into this tournament off a runner-up finish at the John Deere Championship. He also had a top-10 finish at the Masters earlier in the year. Those have largely proven to be outliers, however, as he's missed three cuts and hasn't finished better than T20 in any other tournament. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is high on Rico Hoey at +3000. He finished T2 at this event in 2024, so there's some positive course history to consider. After missing the first two cuts of this season, he's piled up five top-30 finishes. Against the weaker field, the model loves his chances to be in the top 10 this week. See who else to pick here.
New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.
How to make 2026 ISCO Championship picks
The model is also targeting several longshots, including one shocking pick who is going off around 40-1. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 ISCO Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 ISCO Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 ISCO Championship odds, favorites
Get full 2026 ISCO Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Jackson Koivun +1500
Max Homa +1600
Davis Thompson +2000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +2500
Ben Kohles +2700
William Mouw +3000
Stephan Jaeger +3000
Richard Hoey +3000
Steven Fisk +3300
Denny McCarthy +3300
Beau Hossler +3500
Taylor Pendrith +3500
Zecheng Dou +3500
Mackenzie Hughes +4000
Preston Stout +4000
Lucas Glover +4000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +4000
Zac Blair +4000
Lee Hodges +4000
Ben James +4000
Patrick Rodgers +5500
Jacob Skov Olesen +5500
Thomas Rosenmueller +6000
Kris Ventura +6000
Lanto Griffin +6000
Patrick Fishburn +6000
A.J. Ewart +6000
Chan Kim +6000
Harry Higgs +6500
Ugo Coussaud +6500
Neal Shipley +6500
Chad Ramey +6500
David Skinns +6500
Oihan Guillamoundeguy +7000
Pontus Nyholm +7000
Miles Russell +7000
Hayden Springer +7000
Jorge Campillo +7000
JC Ritchie +8000
Wenyi Ding +8000
Jimmy Stanger
Vince Whaley +8000
Luke Clanton +8000
Manuel Elvira +8000
Trace Crowe +8000
Maximilian Steinlechner +8000
Tom Hoge +8000
Adam Svensson +10000
Chandler Phillips +10000
Paul Peterson +10000
Joel Dahmen +10000
Chandler Blanchet +10000
David Lipsky +10000
Todd Clements +10000
Brandon Robinson Thompson +10000
Davis Bryant +10000
S.Y. Noh +10000
Adam Hadwin +10000
Tom Vaillant +10000
Takumi Kanaya +10000
Ricardo Gouveia +10000
Nick Dunlap +10000
Tyler Duncan +10000
Romain Langasque +10000
Brandon Stone +10000
Hank Lebioda +12500
Brice Garnett +12500
Alejandro Tosti +12500
Ben Silverman +12500
Daniel van Tonder +12500
Kensei Hirata +12500
John VanDerLaan +15000
Davis Chatfield +15000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +15000
Sean Crocker +15000
Troy Merritt +15000
Dylan Wu +15000
Will Gordon +15000
Kevin Streelman +17500
David Law +17500
Adam Schenk +17500
Nick Hardy +17500
Cameron Champ +17500
Jeffrey Kang +17500
Joel Girrbach +17500
Justin Lower +17500
Marcus Kinhult +17500
Josiah Gilbert +17500
Rafa Cabrera Bello +17500
Fabián Gómez +17500
Peter Malnati +17500
Stefano Mazzoli +17500
Sam Bairstow +17500
Ivan Cantero +22500
Sebastian Söderberg +22500
Filippo Celli +22500
Renato Paratore +22500
Aaron Wise +22500
Marcel Schneider +22500
Luke List +22500
Hugo Townsend +22500
Christo Lamprecht +22500
Marcus Helligkilde +22500
Camilo Villegas +22500
Danny Walker +22500
Scott Piercy
Jeremy Paul +25000
Gordon Sargent +25000
Richie Ramsay +35000
Jonathan Byrd +35000
Tobias Jonsson +35000
Jens Dantorp +35000
Niklas Lemke +35000
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez +35000
Martin Laird +35000
Daniel Young +50000
Euan Walker +50000
Félix Mory +50000
Drew Doyle +50000
Quim Vidal +50000
Marcelo Rozo +50000
Austin Cook +50000
Ben Martin +75000
David Micheluzzi +75000
Patton Kizzire +75000
Jared Wolfe +75000
Jack Senior +75000
James Morrison +100000
Tyler Collet +100000
Jeong Weon Ko +100000
Daniel Iceman +100000
Cooper Musselman +100000
Ryan Brehm +100000
Joshua Berry +100000
Robert Streb +100000
Daniel Gavins +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Brendon Todd +100000
Ashton Van Horne +100000
J.B. Holmes +100000
Jansen Preston +100000