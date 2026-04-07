2026 Masters expert picks, best bets, longshots: Golf insider fading Bryson DeChambeau at Augusta National
Golf expert Sia Nejad has revealed his Masters 2026 picks and PGA best bets for Augusta National, beginning Thursday, April 9
The 2026 Masters begins at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, and the year's first major championship is often the most coveted. This will be the 90th Masters and there are currently 91 players in the field, including defending champion Rory McIlroy. The 36-year-old completed the career grand slam last season in dramatic fashion, making a stunning 72nd-hole bogey but winning on the first playoff hole against Justin Rose.
The latest 2026 Masters odds list McIlroy at +1300 to repeat as the green jacket winner while two-time champion Scottie Scheffler is the +500 favorite. Other top 2026 Masters contenders include Jon Rahm (+1000), Bryson DeChambeau (+1000) and Xander Schauffele (+1500). Potential Masters sleepers include former winners like Patrick Reed (+4000) and Jordan Spieth (+4500), as well as two-time 2026 PGA winner Chris Gotterup (+4500). Before making any 2026 Masters picks, you need to see the 2026 Masters predictions from golf insider Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in picking head-to-head matchups. He has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, going 52-37-5 and returning 11.67 units over that span. That's a return of more than 12 units in that span.
Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a +7500 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship 2023. That year, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Then, in February 2026, his betting advice for the Genesis Invitational enabled a Discord user to take first in a $100,000 DFS contest.
Now, Nejad has turned his attention to the 2026 Masters field and locked in his top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.
Top 2026 Masters expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is fading DeChambeau, even though the two-time major winner is one of the Masters favorites. The 32-year-old has piled up 16 victories around the world in his professional career, including U.S. Open wins in 2020 and 2024. However, he'll have to face his Augusta National demons this week after making the final pairing last season and then going on to shoot 75 in the final round to finish T-5.
DeChambeau has finished top six now in each of the last two seasons and was the low amateur at Augusta in 2016, but hasn't finished better than T-29 in six other starts there. He also famously missed the cut in 2022 and 2023 after claiming that his length off the tee made the course play like a "par 67." He has as many missed cuts in nine career Masters starts as he does top-20s. See who else to fade here.
Instead, Nejad is high on Schauffele, despite a rough stretch since winning two majors in 2024. "Xander is clearly starting to recapture some of the brilliant form we witnessed in 2024," Nejad told SportsLine. "The rise in recent form has culminated in finishing T7 or better in three of his last four tournaments, where he has specifically showcased his ball striking acumen."
Schauffele has also become a fixture near the top of the Masters leaderboard. He has three straight top 10s at the major, in addition to a runner-up (2019) and a third-place finish (2021). His recent form on tour has seen him rise up to 11th in strokes gained: total, with top-15 marks in SG: tee-to-green and SG: approach the green. See who else to back here.
How to make 2026 Masters picks, bets
Nejad has locked in his 2026 Masters picks, including a longshot who's priced at nearly 1000-1. Nejad says this player has the "short game magic and long iron game" for success at Augusta, so anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.
So, which players should you target for the 2026 Masters, and which golfer could bring a huge payday of nearly 1000-1? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2026 Masters, all from the expert who has returned more than 11 units since May 2023.
2026 Masters odds, field, favorites
Get full 2026 Masters picks and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +500
Bryson DeChambeau +1000
Jon Rahm +1000
Rory McIlroy +1300
Xander Schauffele +1500
Matt Fitzpatrick +1800
Ludvig Åberg +1800
Cameron Young +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2700
Justin Rose +2700
Robert MacIntyre +3000
Min Woo Lee +3300
Collin Morikawa +3500
Patrick Reed +4000
Brooks Koepka +4000
Chris Gotterup +4500
Russell Henley +4500
Si Woo Kim +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Viktor Hovland +5000
Shane Lowry +6000
Nicolai Højgaard +6000
Jake Knapp +6500
Justin Thomas +6500
Akshay Bhatia +6500
Maverick McNealy +6500
Adam Scott +7000
J.J. Spaun +7000
Patrick Cantlay +7000
Sepp Straka +8000
Tyrrell Hatton +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Jason Day +8000
Sungjae Im +10000
Sam Burns +10000
Harris English +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Marco Penge +10000
Daniel Berger +12500
Kurt Kitayama +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Rasmus Højgaard +15000
Ben Griffin +15000
Keegan Bradley +15000
Aaron Rai +15000
Alex Noren +15000
Ryan Gerard +15000
Sam Stevens +17500
Harry Hall +17500
Wyndham Clark +17500
Aldrich Potgieter +17500
Brian Harman +17500
Max Homa +17500
Ryan Fox +22500
Casey Jarvis +22500
Kristoffer Reitan +22500
Nick Taylor +25000
Dustin Johnson +25000
Nicolas Echavarria +25000
Carlos Ortiz +25000
Michael Kim +25000
Max Greyserman +35000
Sergio Garcia +35000
Haotong Li +35000
Matt McCarty +35000
Andrew Novak +35000
Tom McKibbin +35000
Sami Valimaki +50000
Michael Brennan +50000
Bubba Watson +50000
John Keefer +50000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +50000
Charl Schwartzel +50000
Zach Johnson +50000
Davis Riley +75000
Angel Cabrera +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Fifa Laopakdee +100000
Ethan Fang +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000
Brandon Holtz +100000
Naoyuki Kataoka +100000
Danny Willett +100000
Jackson Herrington +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Mateo Pulcini +100000
Mike Weir +100000