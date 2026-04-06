2026 Masters expert picks, best bets, longshots: Golf insider fading Bryson DeChambeau at Augusta National
Golf expert Sia Nejad has revealed his Masters 2026 picks and PGA best bets for Augusta National, beginning Thursday, April 9
The first dozen events of the 2026 PGA Tour have seen 11 different winners. That includes Scottie Scheffler, who won the American Express in January and is the favorite to win the 2026 Masters. The year's first major begins on Thursday, April 9, from Augusta National, with Scheffler aiming to become the ninth golfer with three green jackets. He is at +500 in the 2026 Masters odds, making him the only golfer in single-digits to utilize in PGA bets.
Rory McIlroy has yet to triumph this year but is at +1200, behind only Scheffler, Jon Rahm (+950) and Bryson DeChambeau (+1000). As for that one player who does have multiple victories this year, Chris Gotterup is a +4500 Masters longshot as he makes his debut at Augusta. Before making any 2026 Masters picks, you need to see the 2026 Masters predictions from golf insider Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in picking head-to-head matchups. He has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, going 52-37-5 and returning 11.67 units over that span. That's a return of more than 12 units in that span.
Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a +7500 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship 2023. That year, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Then, in February 2026, his betting advice for the Genesis Invitational enabled a Discord user to take first in a $100,000 DFS contest.
Now, Nejad has turned his attention to the 2026 Masters field and locked in his top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.
Top 2026 Masters expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is fading DeChambeau, even though the two-time major winner is one of the Masters favorites. While Nejad likes the form DeChambeau has displayed overall this season, he thinks the golfer is priced too shortly, especially considering he's yet to put together a solid four rounds at Augusta. DeChambeau led after the first round at the 2024 Masters at 7 under before then shooting 5 over across the rest of the tournament. Last year, he was at -10 through three rounds before firing a 75 and going 3 over in the final round. Across seven starts at Augusta, DeChambeau has as many missed cuts (two) as top 10s.
Instead, Nejad is high on Xander Schauffele, despite a rough stretch since winning two majors in 2024. "Xander is clearly starting to recapture some of the brilliant form we witnessed in 2024," Nejad told SportsLine. "The rise in recent form has culminated in finishing T7 or better in three of his last four tournaments, where he has specifically showcased his ball striking acumen." Schauffele has also become a fixture near the top of the Masters leaderboard. He has three straight top 10s at the major, in addition to a runner-up (2019) and a third-place finish (2021). His recent form on tour has seen him rise up to 11th in strokes gained: total, with top-15 marks in SG: tee-to-green and SG: approach the green. See who else to back here.
How to make 2026 Masters picks, bets
Nejad has locked in his 2026 Masters picks, including a longshot who's priced at nearly 1000-1. Nejad says this player has the "short game magic and long iron game" for success at Augusta, so anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.
So, which players should you target for the 2026 Masters, and which golfer could bring a huge payday of nearly 1000-1? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2026 Masters, all from the expert who has returned more than 11 units since May 2023.
2026 Masters odds, field, favorites
Get full 2026 Masters picks and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +500
Jon Rahm +950
Bryson DeChambeau +1000
Rory McIlroy +1200
Ludvig Åberg +1500
Xander Schauffele +1600
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
Cameron Young +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Collin Morikawa +3000
Justin Rose +3000
Robert MacIntyre +3300
Patrick Reed +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Min Woo Lee +4000
Chris Gotterup +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Brooks Koepka +4500
Si Woo Kim +5000
Shane Lowry +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Viktor Hovland +5500
Akshay Bhatia +6000
Patrick Cantlay +6500
Jacob Bridgeman +6500
Nicolai Højgaard +6500
Jake Knapp +7000
Adam Scott +7000
Sepp Straka +7000
Tyrrell Hatton +7000
J.J. Spaun +7000
Justin Thomas +7000
Corey Conners +8000
Marco Penge +8000
Sungjae Im +10000
Sam Burns +10000
Harris English +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Jason Day +10000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Brian Harman +12500
Max Homa +12500
Daniel Berger +15000
Rasmus Højgaard +15000
Ben Griffin +15000
Kurt Kitayama +15000
Aaron Rai +15000
Ryan Fox +17500
Casey Jarvis +17500
Keegan Bradley +17500
Dustin Johnson +17500
Alex Noren +17500
Harry Hall +17500
Ryan Gerard +17500
Sam Stevens +22500
Nick Taylor +22500
Michael Kim +22500
Wyndham Clark +22500
Max Greyserman +25000
Sami Valimaki +25000
Sergio Garcia +25000
Haotong Li +25000
Nicolas Echavarria +25000
Carlos Ortiz +25000
Aldrich Potgieter +25000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +35000
Andrew Novak +35000
Tom McKibbin +35000
Michael Brennan +50000
Kristoffer Reitan +50000
John Keefer +50000
Matt McCarty +50000
Davis Riley +75000
Bubba Watson +75000
Charl Schwartzel +75000
Zach Johnson +75000
Angel Cabrera +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Fifa Laopakdee +100000
Ethan Fang +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000
Brandon Holtz +100000
Naoyuki Kataoka +100000
Danny Willett +100000
Jackson Herrington +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Mateo Pulcini +100000
Mike Weir +100000