PGA parlays and golf longshot parlays are always popular, and that will especially be the case with the 2026 Masters. It tees off on Thursday from Augusta National, and everything from the outright winner to golf props to head-to-head matchups could go into a 2026 Masters parlay. Regarding who will slip on a green jacket, Scottie Scheffler (+440) is the favorite to do so for a third time in the latest Masters 2026 odds. Other contenders include Jon Rahm (+910), Rory McIlroy (+1075) and Bryson DeChambeau (+1075).

However, PGA props shouldn't be overlooked as potential legs in your Masters longshot parlay. Corey Conners has yet to win at Augusta, but the Canadian has four top 10s over his last six starts at the major. Backing Conners to notch another top 10 at +435 is an intriguing golf prediction to consider amongst your best bets. Before making any 2026 Masters picks or golf parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

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Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out over $420,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 Masters parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the Masters 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's PGA Tour parlay is Rory McIlroy to finish as the Top European (+395). Finally breaking through, winning his first green jacket and completing the career Grand Slam at the 2025 Masters was obviously the crowning achievement for the Irishman. But his history of Augusta success goes back far beyond last year, even if he didn't previously prevail. He has eight top 10s over his last 12 Masters starts, with five of those being in the top 5.

Additionally, McIlroy has a career scoring average of 71.45 at Augusta National, the third-lowest scoring average of any golfer in Masters history (min. 50 rounds). The two above him -- Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson -- aren't competing this year, so McIlroy is peerless regarding Augusta success. His biggest competition for Top European will likely be either Tommy Fleetwood or Jon Rahm, but Fleetwood has just one top 10 across nine Masters starts, while Rahm has broken par in just three of eight rounds at Augusta since winning the event in 2023. See the rest of the PGA Tour parlay legs here.

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How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, plus a prop that returns +800 among its six PGA picks for the 2026 Masters parlay that pays over $420,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the Masters 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of over $420,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the Masters, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, and find out.