One of the great American pastimes is back again with the 2026 Masters starting on Thursday. Big names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau will heavily populate golf bets and Masters picks, but one shouldn't overlook lesser-known players. They could be of high interest in a Masters parlay or a potentially lucrative PGA longshot parlay. Max Homa has placed third and 12th over his last two trips to Augusta National, so his Masters props could factor into a golf parlay.

Homa has yet to win a major, but betting on him to record another top 10 this week would return +650. Having even higher expectations -- such as a top 5 finish -- would bring about a +1550 payday. Homa seems to elevate his level of play at this event and shouldn't be ignored when constructing a Masters parlay. Before making any 2026 Masters picks or golf parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out over $420,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 Masters parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the Masters 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's PGA Tour parlay is McIlroy to finish as the Top European (+395). The reigning Masters champion has finished just three events this season, but one was a runner-up at the Genesis, and he also had a top-15 at Pebble Beach. Even with limited time on course, his metrics are still elite, leading the PGA Tour in both strokes gained: tee-to-green and SG: off-the-tee while ranking fourth in SG: total.

Then there's his history at Augusta, which culminated in the long-awaited victory last year. McIlroy's Masters career scoring average (71.45) is the best among anyone in this year's field (min. 50 rounds). He's finished as the Top European in three of the last six Masters tournaments, and the odds of this plus-money prop make it a worthy part of a PGA longshot parlay. See the rest of the PGA Tour parlay legs here.

How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, plus a prop that returns +800 among its six PGA picks for the 2026 Masters parlay that pays over $420,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the Masters 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of over $420,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the Masters, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, and find out.