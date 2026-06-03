2026 Memorial Tournament odds, picks: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The penultimate Signature Event of the PGA Tour schedule starts on Thursday with the 2026 Memorial Tournament. Scottie Scheffler is the two-time defending winner and leads a star-studded field that includes Ludvig Aberg, Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas. Muirfield Village Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio, hosts the Memorial Tournament 2026, which will serve as the final tune-up to the U.S. Open for many. In his attempt to become the first golfer to three-peat a single event since Steve Stricker in 2011, Scheffler is the +310 favorite.

Rory McIlroy will tee off for the first time since a seventh-place finish at the PGA Championship, and he's at +1200 in the 2026 Memorial Tournament odds. Other contenders include Aberg (+1500), Cameron Young (+1600) and Ben Griffin (+3500), who was runner-up to Scheffler last year. Before locking in any 2026 Memorial Tournament picks, or any PGA DFS picks or One and Done selections, be sure to see the 2026 Memorial Tournament predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

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Now that the 2026 Memorial Tournament field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.

2026 Memorial Tournament predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Memorial Tournament 2026: It is fading Young (+1600), despite there being just two golfers with shorter odds. The model says he stumbles and falls to even crack the top 5. Young's streak of seven straight top 25s ended at the PGA Championship, and he'll tee off for the first time since that tournament three weeks ago. The Memorial isn't the best tournament to welcome him back considering his history, as he's never cracked the top 20 of the leaderboard in four starts. He's broken par just once over his last 12 rounds at Muirfield Village, and given him having the third-shortest PGA odds, he's one to steer clear of with Memorial bets. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Russell Henley at +2000. Henley just collected his sixth PGA victory on Sunday, winning a playoff over Eric Cole at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He has three other top 10s on the season, including at the Masters, and Cole impressed in his last visit to Muirfield. He placed fifth at this tournament in 2025 as his unparalleled precision off the tee makes him a great fit for this course. Muirfield is the fourth-longest course on the PGA Tour schedule, and Henley leads the tour in driving accuracy percentage. Thus, you can always count on Henley to put himself in a great second-shot position on the long fairways Muirfield offers. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Memorial Tournament picks

The model is also targeting three other longshots of at least +3000 who make runs up the Memorial Tournament leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the Memorial Tournament 2026, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Memorial Tournament odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Memorial Tournament odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Memorial Tournament picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +310

Rory McIlroy +1200

Ludvig Åberg +1500

Cameron Young +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Russell Henley +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Si Woo Kim +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2700

Patrick Cantlay +3300

Ben Griffin +3500

J.J. Spaun +3500

Justin Thomas +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Min Woo Lee +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Alex Smalley +5000

Chris Gotterup +5500

Sam Burns +5500

Harris English +5500

Maverick McNealy +6000

Rickie Fowler +6000

Nicolai Højgaard +6000

Adam Scott +6500

Gary Woodland +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Kurt Kitayama +6500

Justin Rose +7000

Aaron Rai +7000

Ryan Gerard +7000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Jacob Bridgeman +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Shane Lowry +10000

Jason Day +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Ryo Hisatsune +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000

Wyndham Clark +10000

Nick Taylor +10000