2026 Open Championship odds, picks, date: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The 2026 Open Championship tees off on Thursday, July 16, at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England. Rory McIlroy (Masters), Aaron Rai (PGA Championship) and Wyndham Clark (U.S. Open) were the year's first three major winners, and they're all in the 2026 Open Championship field. Scottie Scheffler is the defending Open Championship champion, while Jordan Spieth won this event the last time it was at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

Scheffler is the +550 favorite (risk $100 to win $550) in the latest 2026 Open Championship odds, followed by McIlroy at +850. Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood (+1400) and Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000) are among the favorites, with Jon Rahm (+1900) and Xander Schauffele (+2000) also near the top of the odds board. Three-time winner on tour this year, Chris Gotterup, is a +3300 longshot. Before locking in any 2026 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 British Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Open Championship field is finalizing, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2026: Fleetwood, the third favorite and the lowest English golfer on the board at +1400, stumbles and barely finishes inside top 5. He's a golfer to fade in Open Championship best bets. Fleetwood has a pair of top-5 finishes at the Open Championship, but also missed the cut in 2024 and finished outside the top 10 last year. He finished 27th the last time this event was at the Royal Birkdale. With no finishes better than T11 in any major this year, the model has found better values on the board. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Ludvig Aberg is a top-3 contender on the projected leaderboard despite never having won a major and having slightly longer odds at +2200. This will be just his third British Open appearance, but he finished in the top 25 in this event last year. He's also been steady at the majors this year, which was highlighted by a T4 finish at the PGA Championship. He's one of the best drivers in both distance and accuracy on tour right now, and that quality alone makes him a top contender at Royal Birkdale. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Open Championship picks

The model is also targeting several longshots, including one shocking pick who is going off around 35-1. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Open Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Open Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Open Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Open Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +550

Rory McIlroy +850

Tommy Fleetwood +1400

Jon Rahm +1900

Xander Schauffele +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Tyrrell Hatton +2700

Collin Morikawa +2700

Cameron Young +2700

Justin Rose +2700

Viktor Hovland +3000

Wyndham Clark +3300

Chris Gotterup +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Sam Burns +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4500

Russell Henley +5000

Brooks Koepka +5000

Alex Fitzpatrick +5000

Patrick Reed +5500

Aaron Rai +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +5500

Justin Thomas +5500

Si Woo Kim +6500

Marco Penge +6500

Patrick Cantlay +7000

Sepp Straka +7000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Brian Harman +8000

Tony Finau +8000

Cameron Smith +8000

Corey Conners +8000

Jason Day +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Minwoo Lee +8000

Maverick McNealy +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Jake Knapp +8000

Eugenio Chacarra +8000

Harris English +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Will Zalatoris +10000

Sungjae Im +10000

Rasmus Hojgaard +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard +10000

Dustin Johnson +10000

David Puig +10000

J.J. Spaun +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Haotong Li +10000

Jayden Schaper +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Taylor Pendrith +12500

J.T. Poston +12500

Ryan Fox +12500

Davis Thompson +12500

Daniel Berger +12500

Alex Noren +12500

Ryan Gerard +12500

Jackson Koivun +12500

Thomas Detry +15000

Andrew Novak +15000

Dean Burmester +15000

Byeong Hun An +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Thorbjorn Olesen +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Angel Ayora +15000

John Parry +30000

Padraig Harrington +40000