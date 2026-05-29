2026 U.S. Open odds, picks, date: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

Golf's third major of the year tees off on Thursday, June 18, as the 2026 U.S. Open gets underway at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. It's the sixth time the U.S. Open has been played at this course, with the most recent one coming in 2018. Brooks Koepka won that year at 1 over, and one of golf's most demanding courses will again provide a huge challenge for the 2026 U.S. Open field.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite in the 2026 U.S. Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook at +490. Masters winner Rory McIlroy is +900, Koepka is +2200 and PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai is a longshot at +7000. 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark is at +5000 after winning last week at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, with Jordan Spieth and Ben Griffin having the same +5000 odds. Before locking in any 2026 U.S. Open picks, be sure to see the 2026 U.S. Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 U.S. Open field is taking shape, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 U.S. Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2026: Xander Schauffele, one of the six golfers priced at +2000 or lower, stumbles and finishes outside the top 5. He's a golfer to fade in U.S. Open futures bets. Schauffele won two majors -- the PGA Championship and the Open Championship -- in 2024. He's only won one PGA event since then, however, and that was the 2025 Baycurrent Classic during the FedEx Cup Fall. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Ludvig Aberg is a top-3 contender on the projected leaderboard despite being 0 for 10 in his major career and missing the cut at last year's U.S. Open. Aberg has been red-hot this spring, finishing in the top 10 in six of seven tournaments between the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the PGA Championship. He ranks second on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, and he's been exceptional off the tee, ranking second in total driving strokes gained and 12th in average driving distance. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 U.S. Open picks

The model is also targeting several longshots, including one going off around 30-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 U.S. Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 U.S. Open odds, favorites

Get full 2026 U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +490

Rory McIlroy +900

Jon Rahm +1200

Cameron Young +1500

Ludvig Aberg +1700

Xander Schauffele +2000

Brooks Koepka +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Bryson DeChambeau +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Viktor Hovland +2700

Justin Thomas +3000

Collin Morikawa +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3000

Shane Lowry +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Patrick Reed +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4000

Justin Rose +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Sepp Straka +4000

Chris Gotterup +4000

Si Woo Kim +4500

Wyndham Clark +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Jordan Spieth +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Ben Griffin +5000

Corey Conners +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Maverick McNealy +7000

Adam Scott +7000

Tony Finau +7000

Jason Day +7000

Aaron Rai +7000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +7000

Min Woo Lee +7000

JJ Spaun +7000

Will Zalatoris +7000

Jake Knapp +8000

Cameron Smith +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Harris English +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Daniel Berger +10000

Ryan Fox +10000

Max Homa +10000

Carlos Ortiz +10000

Sungjae Im +10000