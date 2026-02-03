2026 WM Phoenix Open odds, picks: Surprising predictions by golf model that's called 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the WM Phoenix Open 2026 10,000 times and revealed its PGA Tour picks for TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
One of the top events on the PGA Tour tees off on Thursday as the 2026 WM Phoenix Open unfolds at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course). Known for its raucous crowds, the WM Phoenix Open usually draws a great field, and this year is no exception. Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama are among the players teeing it up. They'll be joined by Brooks Koepka, who is playing his second event since rejoining the PGA Tour last week at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The latest 2026 WM Phoenix Open odds list Scheffler as the +220 favorite (risk $100 to win $220), followed by Schauffele at +1700. Si Woo Kim and Cameron Young are at +2500, with Hideki Matsuyama (+2700) being the only other golfer inside of +3000. Koepka joins Collin Morikawa and Jake Knapp at +4000. Before locking in any 2026 WM Phoenix Open picks, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 WM Phoenix Open field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 WM Phoenix Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the WM Phoenix Open 2026: Si Woo Kim, who is one of the favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. He's a golfer to fade this week. The 30-year-old is off to a fast start this season, finishing T11 at the Sony Open, T6 at The American Express and T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open. This event has been a real struggle for him, however, as he's missed three of thee past five WM Phoenix Open cuts and hasn't finished better than 50th since 2022. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is extremely high on Ben Griffin this week. He has only played this event twice, but he made the cut both times and finished 36th last year and 28th in 2024. Both times he shot above 70 in the first round, but rallied over the weekend, so if he can get off to a fast start at TPC Scottsdale this week, he'll have a chance to be in the mix on Sunday. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2026 WM Phoenix Open picks
2026 WM Phoenix Open Open odds, favorites
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +220
Xander Schauffele +1700
Si Woo Kim +2500
Cameron Young +2500
Hideki Matsuyama +2700
Sam Burns +3000
Ben Griffin +3000
J.J. Spaun +3000
Viktor Hovland +3300
Maverick McNealy +3300
Harris English +3500
Chris Gotterup +3500
Brooks Koepka +4000
Jake Knapp +4000
Collin Morikawa +4000
Rickie Fowler +4500
Matt Fitzpatrick +4500
Sahith Theegala +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Sepp Straka +5000
Michael Thorbjornsen +5000
Nick Taylor +5500
Rasmus Højgaard +5500
Harry Hall +5500
Corey Conners +6000
Daniel Berger +6000
Pierceson Coody +6000
Nicolai Højgaard +7000
Matt McCarty +7000
Samuel Stevens +7000
Wyndham Clark +7000
Min Woo Lee +7000
J.T. Poston +7500
Davis Thompson +7500
Kurt Kitayama +7500
Keith Mitchell +7500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000
Garrick Higgo +8000
Marco Penge +10000
Haotong Li +10000
Mac Meissner +10000
Max Greyserman +10000
Andrew Novak +10000
Johnny Keefer +10000
Max Homa +10000
Thorbjørn Olesen +10000
Tony Finau +10000
Max McGreevy +10000
Jacob Bridgeman +10000
Patrick Rodgers +10000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +10000
Akshay Bhatia +10000