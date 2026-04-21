2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans odds, picks: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 10,000 times and revealed its surprising early picks
The PGA's only official team event is set for this week as the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans tees off on Thursday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. It has a $9.5 million purse and awards 400 FedEx Cup points to each player in the winning duo. Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin won it last year. Formerly a solo event, the format changed to partners in 2017, and it alternates best ball and alternate shot each round.
The 2026 Zurich Classic odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list the defending champions at +2000, which puts them fourth on the PGA odds board behind co-favorites Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry and brothers Alex and Matthew Fitzpatrick, both at +1200, as well as Michael Thorbjornsen and Karl Vilips (+1800). Before locking in any 2026 Zurich Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
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Now that the 2026 Zurich Classic field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.
2026 Zurich Classic predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2026: It is not projecting the Fitzpatrick brothers to win despite their status as the co-favorites. Matt Fitzpatrick enters this tournament in strong form after winning the RBC Heritage last week and the Valspar Championship in March. He also finished second at the Players Championship and T18 at the Masters this year. His brother, Alex, however, is in this field via a sponsor's exemption, and has a far less impressive resume. With the alternate-shot format in place for two rounds, the model projects that this team isn't the best value to win at +1200. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model projects a strong showing for the team of Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala. This will be their third straight Zurich Classic playing together, so that experience should pay off. Both have extensive PGA experience, and Theegala, especially, is playing well on tour this season with four top-10 finishes. Despite getting +2200 odds, the model projects them to be top-3 contenders, making them a strong value for Zurich Classic best bets. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 Zurich Classic picks
The model is also targeting several other longshots, including one team going off at 30-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Zurich Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Zurich Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Zurich Classic odds, favorites
Get full 2026 Zurich Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Brooks Koepka & Shane Lowry +1200
Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick +1200
Michael Thorbjornsen & Karl Vilips +1800
Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin +2000
Matt McCarty & Mac Meissner +2200
Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala +2200
Taylor Moore & Wyndham Clark +2200
Marco Penge & Matt Wallace +2200
Haotong Li & Jordan Smith +2200
Johnny Keefer & Michael Brennan +2200
Zach Bauchou & Samuel Stevens +2500
Kris Ventura & Kristoffer Reitan +3000
Mackenzie Hughes & Taylor Pendrith +3000
Hayden Springer & Alex Smalley +3000
Davis Thompson & Austin Eckroat +3000
Kevin Yu & Tom Kim +3500
Kevin Roy & Max McGreevy +3500
Richard Hoey & David Lipsky +3500
Tony Finau & Max Greyserman +3500
Austin Smotherman & Andrew Putnam +4000
John Parry & Dan Brown +4000
Blades Brown & Luke Clanton +4500
Jacob Skov Olesen & Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +4500
Brandt Snedeker & Keith Mitchell +4500
Jackson Suber & Stephan Jaeger +4500
Matti Schmid & Seamus Power +4500
Vince Whaley & Greyson Sigg +5500
A.J. Ewart & Casey Jarvis +5500
Zecheng Dou & Dylan Wu +5500
William Mouw & Takumi Kanaya +5500
Hank Lebioda & Eric Cole +5500
Jesper Svensson & Pontus Nyholm +5500
Erik van Rooyen & Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500
Beau Hossler & Sam Ryder +5500
Doug Ghim & Jeffrey Kang +6500
Adrien Dumont de Chassart & Davis Chatfield +6500
Billy Horschel & Tom Hoge +6500
Martin Couvra & Matthieu Pavon +6500
Patton Kizzire & Chris Kirk +6500
John VanDerLaan & Chandler Blanchet +7000
Carson Young & Chandler Phillips +7000
Trey Mullinax & David Skinns +7000
Matt Kuchar & Garrick Higgo +8000
Lanto Griffin & Ben Kohles +8000
Kevin Streelman & Joel Dahmen +8000
Lee Hodges & Brice Garnett +8000
Adam Svensson & Adam Hadwin +8000
Patrick Fishburn & Zac Blair +8000
Neal Shipley & Christo Lamprecht +8000
Cameron Champ & Ben Silverman +8000
Ryan Brehm & Mark Hubbard +10000
Ben Martin & Trace Crowe +10000
Adam Schenk & Tyler Duncan +10000
Jimmy Stanger & Danny Walker +10000
Keita Nakajima & Kensei Hirata +10000
Davis Riley & Nick Hardy +10000
Jeremy Paul & Harry Higgs +10000
Taylor Montgomery & Scott Piercy +10000
Frankie Capan III & Noah Goodwin +15000
Alejandro Tosti & Rafael Campos +15000
Paul Peterson & Will Gordon +15000
Nick Dunlap & Gordon Sargent +15000
Luke List & Henrik Norlander +15000
Chan Kim & Ryan Palmer +17500
Russell Knox & Peter Malnati +22500
Cam Davis & Geoff Ogilvy +22500
Nick Watney & Charley Hoffman +22500
Camilo Villegas & Marcelo Rozo +22500
Chez Reavie & Jonathan Byrd +25000
Robert Streb & Troy Merritt +25000
Kyle Stanley & James Hahn +50000
Jason Dufner & Austin Cook +50000