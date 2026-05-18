NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- Aaron Rai has been around late on Sundays at major championships before; you just haven't seen him. That's not because television broadcasts ignored him or your interests were focused elsewhere but rather because Rai was not present on the golf course. Rather, he was working in the practice area, showing off his greatest skill, unbeknownst to anyone else.

Working on his putting on the back end of the ninth green that doubled as the practice putting area at the 2025 U.S. Open, Rai studied short-range putts as his father watched the final groups pass through. While players on the course faced two hours that could alter the trajectory of their golfing lives, Rai went about his business in the far corner away from the action -- out of sight and out of mind. His week ended with a respectable T33 finish hours earlier.

Rai operated similarly at the 2026 Masters. Rory McIlroy raced through the walkway from the 9th green to the 10th tee in the final pairing at Augusta National. Eyes were fixated on the eventual back-to-back champion as he started his second nine charge to another green jacket. Rai was behind the scenes surveying putts.

Hours that may otherwise have been seen as meaningless in the grand scheme of a tournament week were actually quite meaningful. They personified a tale as old as time: to be great, you must love the work.

"Rarely do you feel like people work way harder than you. … I feel like I've played a pretty good amount of time, and Aaron is always there," Xander Schauffele said. "He's always in the gym. He's always on the range.

"At the Scottish [Open], I'm staying right on site there. I thought it was fun for Austin [Kaiser] and I to go putt. Aaron is finishing up his little putting session at 9 p.m. and going to the gym at 9:45 p.m. This was three years ago. I think that's what it's about to be a major champion. You put the work in when nobody's looking."

Sunday at the 2026 PGA Championship, eyes were darting in every different direction around Aronimink Golf Club. One of the most jam-packed leaderboards in major championship history brought a loaded list of potential outcomes for everyone to pontificate about the night prior.

Could a final pairing consisting of two players who have combined for zero wins on the PGA Tour fend off a ferocious chasing pack? Could McIlroy possibly take the second leg of a season-long grand slam into the U.S. Open? Could Jon Rahm grab the third leg of his career slam? Would Scottie Scheffler rise up the leaderboard once again on a Sunday?

The stars lined up one after another -- Rahm, McIlroy, Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed -- yet none of them were able to work their way to the top. Instead, it was a 31-year-old Englishman with one PGA Tour win to his name who saw decades of hard work pay off.

"My dad was with me every day, practice-wise, and he really instilled the importance of work and dedication and trying to consistently build just good, strong habits around the game," Rai said. "My mom worked extremely hard away from golf. She worked a couple of jobs at one time, at a point in time, and she did a lot of work around the house. My sister took a massive role as well at a young age. She had a job from the age of 14, 15.

"So, there was a lot of consistent messaging of hard work, and that was generally the environment that was there at the house. And that was at the golf course as well. So, I think it's been something I've just grown up with, and I guess as I've got older, something that I've really valued and tried to continue to move forward with."

Rai made his own work difficult across the first eight holes of his final round. On a day that saw Kurt Kitayama turn at 5-under 30 in the morning wave and Smith turn in 32 just before him, Rai started 1 over across his first eight holes. Up to that point, he was under par on the opening half of the course, which played easier all championship long.

His fortunes flipped with an eagle on the par-5 9th. Rai was the lone player inside the top 20 to score under par on that hole. One of the shortest drivers on the PGA Tour dropped an eagle on the 605-yard par 5.

Rai did not miss a single shot over the final two hours of his PGA Championship. Statistics detail a couple of missed greens in regulation, but tidy up-and-downs relieved any stress. As the stars were trying to push hole by hole off their plates, Rai asked for seconds.

He located the back pin from the front greenside bunker on the drivable par-4 13th, something neither accomplished by Smith nor Thomas, two players often regarded as the best around the greens. He went fairway wood, fairway wood into the long par-4 15th, a move some thought peculiar given his lack of pop off the tee. He held the fairway on the par-5 16th to set up a towering left-to-right 5 iron that gave him a crucial birdie with Rahm running behind.

And then the moment finally came.

As Rai stalked his birdie attempt from 68 feet on the par-3 17th, murmurs continued to vibrate from the grandstand on the other side of the water. His caddie asked those around the green to quiet down as his man stepped over his putt. The Englishman had done this countless times before. Hours spent on the putting green leading to this moment.

Rai took his blade back just as a soda can cracked. He never noticed. What happened next was impossible to miss.

It was a delayed reaction from Rai after a putt that not even he seemed to believe had dropped. A couple shakes of the fist, a high five from his bag man and knuckles and a slap on the back from his playing partner all ensued. Cheers flooded the green and continued as he marched up to the last green with the Wanamaker Trophy in hand.

To most, Rai realized a dream in a span of 10 holes played in 6-under fashion amid the most exacting PGA Championship conditions in recent memory. That's missing the point.

It would be missing the long hours spent practicing when no one was looking, the work ethic instilled by his upbringing, the sacrifice, the sweat and the tears required to become a major champion.

No one else outside of Rai's camp could have witnessed those hours, yet it was exactly those hidden hours that made Rai the man to be seen at Aronimink Golf Club.