British Open results 2017: Weekend picks from the model that nailed U.S. Open

Jordan Spieth (-6) leads the 2017 British Open by two strokes over Matt Kuchar at the halfway point.

Before you make any bets on who wins the Open Championship, or enter any weekend-only daily fantasy golf tournaments on DFS sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you'll want to know what SportsLine's projection model has to say.



The model nailed Sergio Garcia 's epic Masters win entering the weekend. It also called Brooks Koepka taking down the U.S. Open entering the weekend.



Now, it's simulated the final two rounds of the 2017 British Open, looking to go 3-for-3 in golf's majors.



The model is high on Sergio Garcia again, calling for a strong top-10 finish despite Garcia's position in 24th place (+2) entering the weekend. Garcia is a 50/1 long shot to win in Vegas.



It's also high on Rory McIlroy (-1), who's five shots off the lead. SportsLine is calling for a top-three finish for McIlroy come Sunday. He's 7/1 to win.



Two players the computer model doesn't like: Austin Connelly and Richard Bland , both in sixth and tied with McIlroy. SportsLine has them finishing outside the top 25, falling apart on Saturday and Sunday.



So who wins the British Open on Sunday? Check out the standings below and visit SportsLine now to see the full British Open leaderboard from the model that nailed the Masters and U.S. Open and find out.



Jordan Spieth (-6), Matt Kuchar (-4), Ian Poulter (-3), Brooks Koepka (-3), Richie Ramsay (-2), Austin Connelly (-1), Rory McIlroy (-1), Gary Woodland (-1), Richard Bland (-1), Jamie Lovemark (E), Joost Luiten (E), Charley Hoffman (E), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (E), Bubba Watson (E), Kent Bulle (E), Alex Noren (E), Russell Henley (E), Hideki Matsuyama (E), Chan Kim (E)