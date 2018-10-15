CJ Cup 2018 odds: Picks, predictions from same model that nailed Justin Thomas' win

The 2018 CJ Cup tees off this week from The Club at Nine Bridges in South Korea as the PGA Tour continues its three-week swing through Asia. Defending champion Justin Thomas enters the 2018 CJ Cup as the Vegas favorite at 11-2, followed closely by newly crowned PGA Tour Player of the Year Brooks Koepka at 8-1 CJ Cup odds. Before you make any 2018 CJ Cup picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has also been accurate for this tournament, correctly predicting Thomas winning last year's CJ Cup.

The 2018 CJ Cup field is locked and simulations have been run 10,000 times.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the CJ Cup: Louis Oosthuizen, a 28-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Oosthuizen earned a top-five finish in his first start of the season last week at the CIMB Classic. He was red-hot all week, firing four rounds under par on his way to a score of 20 under. And he finished last season ranked inside the top 30 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (70.157), which should allow him to shoot a low score again this week at the 2018 CJ Cup.

Another surprise: Marc Leishman, who's coming off an impressive victory last week at the CIMB Classic, stumbles this week and finishes outside the top five.

Leishman earned a runner-up finish at this tournament last year, losing to Thomas in a playoff. Despite his strong showing last season, Leishman has failed to finish inside the top 20 in five of his past six starts on the PGA Tour. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.

The model says four additional golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at title.

2018 CJ Cup odds:

Justin Thomas 11-2

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Jason Day 12-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Marc Leishman 14-1

Paul Casey 20-1

Billy Horschel 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Adam Scott 28-1

Cameron Smith 28-1

Louis Oosthuizen 28-1

Tyrell Hatton 28-1

Alex Noren 33-1

Emiliano Grillo 35-1

Gary Woodland 35-1

Chesson Hadley 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1