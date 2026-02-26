The PGA Tour schedule shifts East for the Florida Swing beginning this week as the 2026 Cognizant Classic brings the Tour to the Palm Beaches, where players will attempt to tame the Bear Trap at PGA National's Champion Course.

After back-to-back signature events -- and another coming next week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational -- many of the world's best will take a week off, which creates an opportunity for those in the field to pick up a win and/or some valuable FedEx Cup points.

The betting favorite entering the week is Ryan Gerard, who has a pair of top 10s already this season and picked up his first career win last year at the Barracuda Championship. Other rising stars in the field include Michael Thorbjornsen, the Højgaard twins and Rasmus Neergaard-Peterson, who will all look to get in the winner's circle and add to their strong early-career résumés.

They'll be challenged by some veterans looking to get back on track with notable names like Shane Lowry, Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, Max Homa, Tom Kim and Brooks Koepka all in the field. They are all looking to get back in the winner's circle and reestablish themselves as threats on the PGA Tour. Koepka is particularly intriguing as he continues his quest for form in his return from LIV Golf.

That battle between veterans and rising stars will be fascinating to watch this week at PGA National, and here's how you can watch all of the action this week in the Palm Beaches.

2026 Cognizant Classic TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 6:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 6:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio