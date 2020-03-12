Coronavirus update: LPGA postpones first three events on calendar for 2020

The LPGA announced on Thursday that it has postponed its first three events of 2020 because of coronavirus, including the first major of the year, the ANA Inspiration.

The ANA is postponed in addition to the Volvik Founders Cup in Phoenix, and the Kia Classic, which was to be played in Carlsbad, California. The ANA is played in Rancho Mirage, California, and is one of the premier events on the LPGA's calendar.

"This is a difficult situation and as we navigate these uncertain times, we appreciate the support of all those involved with the LPGA. I am fully committed to rescheduling these important events on our 2020 schedule, especially our first major, the ANA Inspiration," LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with all of those around the world affected by this virus. And on a personal level, it pains me to see the impact of this health crisis on our athletes, our sponsors and our fans. That said, I know keeping our LPGA family safe, and all those who follow us safe, has to be my top priority.

"We will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation with our global health partners and are planning for different scenarios for future LPGA events should they be necessary."

The European Tour has also postponed several events, while the PGA Tour is moving forward with its schedule as normal but without fans through at least the Valero Texas Open.

There are no new dates for those three LPGA events. The next event after that is the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii from April 15-18.