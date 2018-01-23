Dubai Desert Classic odds 2018: Picks from same model that nailed Jon Rahm's latest win

The European Tour is heading to Emirates Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates this week for the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Rory McIlroy is the Vegas favorite at 9/2, followed closely by Sergio Garcia at 8/1 and Tommy Fleetwood at 10/1.



Now that the field for the Omega Dubai Desert Classic is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.



One thing we can tell you: Ross Fisher, a 25/1 long shot, is projected to finish in the top 10 and will make a run at winning it all. Fisher comes into this tournament playing extremely well after he shot four sub-70 rounds in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week and finished in second place.



The model thinks he'll carry that momentum into the 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic and again contend for a title, just like he did at the Italian Open and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last fall on the European Tour.



Another player the model likes: Matthew Fitzpatrick, who is going off at 18/1. Fitzpatrick is coming off a third place finish last week and is currently in the top 10 on the European Tour.



One huge shocker the model is calling for: Branden Grace, whom Vegas has among the top contenders for this tournament, doesn't even land in the top 10. He's somebody to steer clear of this week.



Also, three players with odds longer than 30/1 are positioning themselves to make a serious run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.



Rory McIlroy 9/2

Sergio Garcia 8/1

Tommy Fleetwood 10/1

Henrik Stenson 11/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 18/1

Branden Grace 22/1

Thomas Pieters 22/1

Tyrrell Hatton 22/1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 25/1

Ross Fisher 25/1

Pat Perez 25/1

Bernd Wiesberger 33/1

Louis Oosthuizen 33/1

Martin Kaymer 40/1