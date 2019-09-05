Dustin Johnson undergoes 'routine' left knee surgery, expects to be ready for fall events

Dustin Johnson underwent arthroscopic surgery on Thursday to repair cartilage damage in his left knee, his team announced.

Johnson's surgery was deemed as a "routine" procedure by his management team. He's expected to make a full recovery and return to competition later this fall.

"Earlier today, Dustin Johnson underwent arthroscopic surgery in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to repair cartilage damage in his left knee," said his management team in a press release. "He is now resting comfortably and is expected to make a full recovery before returning to competition later this fall.

"The procedure is considered routine and similar in nature to his prior right knee surgery in December 2011. Both were performed by renowned orthopedic surgeon, Dr. George Caldwell."

Johnson is coming off a rocky PGA Tour season in which he finished inside the top 5 four times, including runner-up finishes at the Masters and PGA Championship. He also won the WGC-Mexico Championship in February. To close the season, though, he finished top 20 or worse in his final eight outings. He finished seventh on the money list to close 2019.

