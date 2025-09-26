The 2025 Ryder Cup is appointment viewing, and the first day of the competition kicks off the festivities in a major way. The United States and Europe will trot out the first waves of players from their respective rosters Friday morning for foursomes with four-ball competition following in the afternoon. While the Americans are looking to win back the Ryder Cup after a disastrous loss two years ago, the Europeans are seeking to become the first road victors of the trophy since 2012.

Bryson DeChambeau & Justin Thomas will be first of the tee for the United States, which should rouse the boisterous New York crowd in a major way. Countering them will be Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton in a hard-hitting first match that will set the tone for the affair.

Majors names litter both rosters with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick among those competing Friday morning. While the second session of four-ball will not be announced until the first is completed, whichever side takes foursomes early in the day usually sets itself up nicely for the remainder of the competition.

The 2025 Ryder Cup should be a barn-burner from start to finish with three days of competition beginning at the pristine Bethpage Black course in Farmingdale, New York. Go ahead and brush up on the Ryder Cup format along with the scoring and rules procedures, and take a gander at our 2025 Ryder Cup TV schedule and coverage guide so you don't miss a single shot all day.

How to watch Ryder Cup 2025

All times Eastern

Day 1 -- Friday, Sept. 26

Session 1 (foursomes): 7:10 a.m. [Matchups]

Session 2 (four-ball): 12:25 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on USA Network

Streaming: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fubo (Try for free) and RyderCup.com