LIV Golf made a major change Tuesday, announcing the league will shift from three-day, 54-hole events to the more standard and accepted four-day, 72-hole tournaments starting in the 2026 season. The move comes after LIV Golf previously announced it was adding spots in qualifying events to increase the tour's roster to 56 players, potentially including a 14th team.

Since its inception, LIV Golf has sought approval from the Official World Golf Rankings -- an established authority and sanctioning body -- to count its tournaments' results as points-earning opportunities for league players. The OWGR has refused, citing the irregularity of the 54-hole format compared to the rest of the tours they recognize.

By increasing their field sizes and expanding tournaments to 72 holes, LIV Golf appears to be crossing off the necessary boxes to get approved for OWGR points, a critical step as the league is about to face contract negotiations with many top stars whose initial deals are running out.

OWGR points are the primary way golfers qualify for major championships, and LIV Golf players have therefore had limited avenues to collect those points.

It is simultaneously LIV Golf removing one of its unique selling propositions. Upon its creation, LIV Golf promoted a game that differed from the PGA Tour in a variety of areas, one of them being a shorter format.

The move garnered support from LIV Golf's top players, including Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

"This is a win for the league and the players," Rahm said in a statement. "LIV Golf is a player's league. We are competitors to the core, and we want every opportunity to compete at the highest level and to perfect our craft. Moving to 72 holes is the logical next step that strengthens the competition, tests us more fully, and if the growing galleries from last season are any indication, delivers more of what the fans want."

"Everyone wants to see the best players in the world competing against each other, especially in the majors, and for the good of the game, we need a path forward," DeChambeau said. "By moving to 72 holes, LIV Golf is taking a proactive step to align with the historic format recognized globally. This is a fantastic evolution of the LIV Golf product, showing how our League listens and adapts to create the best possible experience."

LIV Golf tournaments will now begin on Thursday, instead of Friday, as is the case with PGA Tour and DP World Tour events.