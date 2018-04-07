Masters 2018: How weather and rain will impact Saturday's third round at Augusta

One of the most anticipated Masters in decades moves into the weekend with a loaded leaderboard, complete with eight major champions in the top 14 and Patrick Reed pushing the pace at 9 under in pursuit of his first major win.

While Reed's surge and Phil Mickelson's slide were some of the biggest storylines from Friday, one of the biggest things sure to impact the third round play on Saturday is Mother Nature. The forecast is calling for temperatures in the mid-60s and rain throughout most of the afternoon.

Check out the weather forecast below, via Augusta National (as of 6 p.m. ET Friday):

Scattered showers in the morning, then rain likely with a few thunderstorms possible during the afternoon, especially after 2 p.m. Rain may be heavy at times. Winds SSW 5-10 mph in the morning, then SW shifting W 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph during the afternoon. Rainfall: 0.60-1.00."

While the rain is expected to impact almost everyone in the field, any delays as a result of rain or thunder could cause problems for the leaders, especially if it pushes the final groups into a situation where they have to finish their third round on Sunday morning.